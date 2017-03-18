March 18, 2017

DAVID HARSANYI: Chuck Schumer’s Indecent Attacks on Neil Gorsuch. “Make no mistake, though: Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) now opposes a potential SCOTUS justice because he promises to be impartial when upholding the Constitution. Since Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing starts Monday in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and opponents have found ‘little to latch onto,’ according to Politico (which means they’ve found nothing to spin into accusations of misogyny or racism), Schumer and his allies have launched a ham-fisted effort to paint Gorsuch as a corporate stooge.”

Schumer’s a putz.