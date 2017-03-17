March 17, 2017

DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH: Teacher quits after primary school students threaten to behead her. “She said she was abused by students when she stopped them from hanging a Syrian flag in the classroom. The woman also said she was pushed into a corner by several students who then began marching around her chanting the Koran. . . . Recently, the principal of that school Chris Griffiths was fired for refusing to allow the department of education to run a counter-extremism program there to target students at risk of radicalisation.”