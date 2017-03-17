March 17, 2017

OVERKILL: US ally used Patriot missile to shoot down small drone.

Earlier this week Gen. David Perkins told the Association of the United States Army’s Global Force symposium in Huntsville, Ala. that the strike against an Unmanned Aerial System, or drone, was made by a U.S. ally.

“A very close ally of ours was dealing with a adversary that was using the small quadcopter UASes and they shot it down with a Patriot missile,” he said. “Now, that worked, they got it … that quadcopter that cost $200 from Amazon.com did not stand a chance against a Patriot.”