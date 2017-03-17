March 17, 2017

NICE SHOOTIN’: Israel’s Arrow anti-missile system ‘in first hit’

A surface-to-air missile (SAM) was intercepted using the Arrow system, designed to stop long-range ballistic missiles, reports say.

And in a rare admission, Israel said it had targeted several sites in Syria.

The intercepted SAM is reported to have come down in Jordan. Two others are said to have landed in Israel.

There were no reports of any injuries.

This episode is unusual on a number of counts. It is rare for Israel to admit to air strikes in Syria though there have been reports of at least four similar raids against Hezbollah weapons shipments since the start of December of last year.

This also looks to be the first operational use of Israel’s Arrow anti-ballistic missile system – launched possibly at an errant Syrian surface-to-air missile – that might have landed in Israeli territory.