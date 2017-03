AIRBRUSH ALERT: WASHINGTON POST RETHINKS HEADLINE ABOUT IMMIGRANTS CANCELING THEIR FOOD STAMPS FOR FEAR OF DEPORTATION. “So what was wrong with the original, ’Immigrants are now canceling their food stamps for fear that Trump will deport them’? Maybe it’s that one word — ‘illegal’ — which just never seems to fit in the confines of a newspaper’s headline or a Democrat’s 140-character tweet.”