March 16, 2017

PAUL MIRENGOFF: Hawaii judge’s ruling could lead to constitutional crisis. Plus: “By accepting the use of preelection statements to impeach and limit executive policy, the 9th Circuit is taking a dangerous step. The states’ argument is in essence that Trump is a bigot, and thus his winning presidential campaign in fact impeaches him from exercising key constitutional and statutory powers, such as administering the immigration laws.”

If campaign statements have judicial weight, can we file a petition for rehearing with the Supreme Court on the ObamaCare case, based on Obama’s (broken) promises about keeping your plan and lowering your premiums?