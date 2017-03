YES. NEXT QUESTION? Has the Ignorant Media Gotten Worse? From storm coverage to the deep state, many in the media display a pro-government bias. “More than 20 million Americans work for the government. Because of civil service rules, it’s almost impossible to fire them. The Times calls these 20 million people “apolitical”. Please. Most are just as partisan as you or I. Maybe more so, as leaks and signs of bureaucratic resistance to presidential edicts demonstrate.”