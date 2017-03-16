March 16, 2017

YOU HAD ME AT “MASSIVE CUTS:” Trump federal budget 2018: Massive cuts to the arts, science and the poor.

Funding the arts and the poor isn’t a federal responsibility. Science, maybe, but much of the “science” the federal government funds is of dubious quality, and quite a lot of it — see, e.g., the last 50 years of government nutritional “science” — isn’t science at all. Plus:

The cuts could represent the widest swath of reductions in federal programs since the drawdown after World War II, probably leading to a sizable cutback in the federal non-military workforce, something White House officials said was one of their goals. “You can’t drain the swamp and leave all the people in it,” White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters.

Well put.

UPDATE: Seen on Facebook: “If Congress eliminates funding for NPR and PBS, I intent to donate more to them. After all, it is what well-off people who consume these outlets should do, given that public funding of these stations is a reverse subsidy for the rich.” Very mature.