March 16, 2017

OOPS: Marijuana-filled cooler worth $24G donated to Goodwill.

“(The) employees were surprised when they opened the lid,” the police said in a tweet.

The Monroe Police Department said the cooler contained 3.75 pounds of pot, with an estimated street value of $24,000.

Police said Goodwill was examining its surveillance video to see if it can find an image of the person who may have dropped off the cooler.