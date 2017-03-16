March 16, 2017
OOPS: Marijuana-filled cooler worth $24G donated to Goodwill.
“(The) employees were surprised when they opened the lid,” the police said in a tweet.
The Monroe Police Department said the cooler contained 3.75 pounds of pot, with an estimated street value of $24,000.
Police said Goodwill was examining its surveillance video to see if it can find an image of the person who may have dropped off the cooler.
Recreational marijuana is legal in Washington state, but 3.75 pounds is a bit more than the possession limit of one ounce.