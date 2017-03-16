March 16, 2017

YES, THEY’RE GOING TO MAKE CHELSEA A THING: Chelsea Clinton announces new picture book, She Persisted.

“I wrote this book for everyone who’s ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who’s ever been made to feel less than,” said Clinton, the author of It’s Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going, in a statement. “The 13 women in She Persisted all overcame adversity to help shape our country—sometimes through speaking out, sometimes by staying seated, sometimes by captivating an audience. With this book, I want to send a message to young readers around the country—and the world—that persistence is power.”