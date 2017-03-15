March 15, 2017

AS A WISE COMMUNITY ORGANIZER ONCE ADVISED, GET IN THEIR FACES AND PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Trump goes after Snoop Dogg’s assassination video, tweeting, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dog, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama*? Jail time!”

Good for him – it was a mistake for President Bush to have waited until leaving office to comment on Kanye West’s racism and slander that “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” during a Katrina fundraiser airing live on NBC. (And note that NBC’s Matt Lauer tried to argue with Bush and play gotcha games when the former president declared it “a disgusting moment.”) In contrast, if the DNC-MSM indulged Obama commenting endlessly on pop culture, there’s no reason why Trump can’t push back against the “assassination fascination” of the left.

* To be fair, Obama embraced and personally met at the White House with rappers who featured eliminatonist imagery on their album covers, just as long as the political target in question wasn’t him.