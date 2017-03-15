March 15, 2017

THE VIEW OF THE WORLD FROM CHUCK TODD’S AVENUE: NBC News realizes they should probably cover “rural America.”

And thus Todd lives out Saul Steinberg’s classic “The View of the World from Ninth Avenue” New Yorker cover from 1976:

Exit quote: “I think it’s clear mainstream media needs to do a better job of reporting on rural America.”

Which was pretty much what the then-head of ABC News said immediately after the 2004 election. How’s the staffing of their flyover country bureaus coming?