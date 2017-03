PROTECTING AGAINST HARM FROM POLLUTION with B vitamins? “In the first study of its kind, a team of international researchers looked at the damage caused by one of the pollutants that has the most severe impact on health: PM2.5. The team found that something as simple as a daily vitamin B supplement could potentially reduce the impact of the tiny particles on the human body, although they stressed that research was in its early stages and the sample size was small.” So stay tuned.