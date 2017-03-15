March 15, 2017

OH, WELL WHEN YOU PUT IT THAT WAY…

This is a silly smear effort, even for the New York Times. The first three grafs really do amount to nothing more than “lawyer did lawyering and speaking gigs for guy who can afford to pay lawyers for lawyering and speaking gigs.” The fourth graf is when we get to the really juicy stuff — Gorsuch’s radical, offensive, and possibly racist statement at one of those speaking gigs:

“They say a country’s prosperity depends on three things: sound money, private property and the rule of law,” Judge Gorsuch said at the 2010 retreat, according to his speaker notes from that year. “This crowd hardly needs to hear from me about the first two of the problems we face on those scores.”

If this is the best they’ve got, Senate Democrats would be insane to risk losing the filibuster trying to block Gorsuch.