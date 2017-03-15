March 15, 2017

THE HOTTEST JAMS: Woman’s headphones explode mid-flight after she falls sleep listening to music.

Photos show the young woman’s face covered with what appears to be soot, with her hair and hand singed from the exploding electronics.

She says she threw the headphones to the ground when they began to spark, and eventually put them in a bucket of water for the rest of the flight.

“People were coughing and choking the entire way home” as the smell of burnt metal and plastic lingered, the woman said.

The cause of the mini-blast is believed to be the batteries in the headphones — which were not identified by brand — according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.