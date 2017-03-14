March 14, 2017

THE TELEVISION WILL NOT BE REVOLUTIONIZED:

Shot:

I’ve begged them to follow up and document the “Real News Media’s” other obsessive clickbait beat — blogging about what Stephen Colbert or Seth Meyers or John Oliver said that last night, and which persons were SHREDDED during these momentous news events of rich white guys talking to a television camera.

I’m tellin’ ya, this now seems to be 80% of their net output — clips of tv clowns telling jokes.

* * * * * * * *

You know, there was a time, say 20 or 30 years ago, when someone belonging to the media class might have been flattered to be insulted as “one of those pointy-headed intellectuals who always has his nose stuck firmly in a book.”

Well — I’d say there’s very little chance of our current media class being slurred like that any longer. I literally never hear these guys talking about a book.

What’s the one book you saw them talking about this last year? Yes, they did talk about one. Hillbilly Elegy. They talked about it for two weeks, and it was all pretty clear they just read the same excerpt from a blog.

Then it was right back to nonstop Stephen Colbert.

Even our alleged intellctual genius of a former president never, and I mean never, talked about books. What he talked about was ESPN’s Sports Center, his brackets, Homeland and Game of Thrones.

Muh shows! Muh shows!

MUH SHOWS!!!