March 14, 2017
THE TELEVISION WILL NOT BE REVOLUTIONIZED:
Shot:
I’ve begged them to follow up and document the “Real News Media’s” other obsessive clickbait beat — blogging about what Stephen Colbert or Seth Meyers or John Oliver said that last night, and which persons were SHREDDED during these momentous news events of rich white guys talking to a television camera.
I’m tellin’ ya, this now seems to be 80% of their net output — clips of tv clowns telling jokes.
* * * * * * * *
You know, there was a time, say 20 or 30 years ago, when someone belonging to the media class might have been flattered to be insulted as “one of those pointy-headed intellectuals who always has his nose stuck firmly in a book.”
Well — I’d say there’s very little chance of our current media class being slurred like that any longer. I literally never hear these guys talking about a book.
What’s the one book you saw them talking about this last year? Yes, they did talk about one. Hillbilly Elegy. They talked about it for two weeks, and it was all pretty clear they just read the same excerpt from a blog.
Then it was right back to nonstop Stephen Colbert.
Even our alleged intellctual genius of a former president never, and I mean never, talked about books. What he talked about was ESPN’s Sports Center, his brackets, Homeland and Game of Thrones.
Muh shows! Muh shows!
MUH SHOWS!!!
Chaser:
The New York Times devotes a long article, with video clips, to last night’s Saturday Night Live show. It appears that the entire program was devoted to attacking President Trump, or members of his administration or family.
* * * * * * * *
So why is a bad Democratic Party comedy show, which has attacked Republicans in the same boring way for 40 years, taken seriously as news? That isn’t hard to figure out. The Times and the AP would like to engage in the same vicious smears that the “comedians” of Saturday Night Live do, but they have to maintain some pretense of being news outlets rather than propaganda machines. The solution? Enthusiastic coverage of the left-wing “comedy” show with blow-by-blow repetition of its pro-Democratic Party smears.
That may or may not be effective–I can hardly believe that it is–but it certainly isn’t news, except of the fake variety.
—Fake Entertainment News From the NY Times and Associated Press, March 12.
Hangover: “For Solace and Solidarity in the Trump Age, Liberals Turn the TV Back On”
Actual article in the New York Times, March 12th.
I’m so old, I can remember when “liberals” viciously mocked American plebeians with an addiction to television, and satirized the entire industry as a vast wasteland not worth saving.