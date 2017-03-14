March 14, 2017

HOLIDAYS IN HELL: U.S. Airlines Cut Back Flights To Cuba.

On Monday, the Fort Lauderdale-based Silver Airways said it will drop its 22 weekly flights to Cuba next month. Frontier Airlines said it will cease its Miami-to-Havana service in June. Both companies cited weak demand and excess capacity.

They’re not alone. American Airlines recently dropped a number of its daily flights to Cuba. JetBlue is flying smaller aircraft to Cuba now, reducing its seats on those flights by 300 a day.

This despite the fact that Cuba saw a 74 percent rise in the number of U.S. citizens traveling there last year. The only explanation is that U.S. airlines simply overestimated the market – a lot.