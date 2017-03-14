March 14, 2017

RE-DISRUPTING THE NARRATIVE: Ferguson Documentary Disputed as New Footage Is Released.

The documentary, “Stranger Fruit,” which premiered Saturday, included previously unreported surveillance video of Mr. Brown visiting the convenience store several hours before his death.

The documentarian, Jason Pollock, claimed that the video showed Mr. Brown trading marijuana for cigarillos with store employees, then leaving the cigarillos behind for safekeeping. Mr. Brown returned to the store around noon to pick up his merchandise, Mr. Pollock said, not to commit a robbery.

But Jay Kanzler, a lawyer for the store and its employees, disputed the documentary’s claims and said the film had been selectively edited. He said that no trade had been made, that the employees had not kept the marijuana and that the later episode reported as a robbery was indeed a robbery.

Both Mr. Pollock and Mr. Kanzler said they believed that the small bag Mr. Brown was shown placing on the counter contained marijuana, and both acknowledged an attempt by Mr. Brown to barter with it. But the two sides disagree on whether a deal was reached.

The latest video showed the clerks taking the cigarillos out of a shopping bag and returning them to the shelf after Mr. Brown left the store, which Mr. Kanzler said indicated that there was no layaway arrangement.