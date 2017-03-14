March 14, 2017

ANSWERING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Do We Need to Give Up Alcohol to Lose Weight? Not Necessarily.

Their summary of the findings: Most such studies showed that “frequent light to moderate alcohol intake” — at most two drinks a day for men, one for women — “does not seem to be associated with obesity risk.” However, binge drinking (consuming five or more drinks on an occasion) and heavy drinking (more than four drinks in a day for men, or more than three for women) were linked to an increased risk of obesity and an expanding waistline.