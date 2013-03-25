March 13, 2017
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
● Snoop Dogg Shoots Clown That Looks Like Donald Trump In New Video.
—Red State.com today.
● Snoop Lion Explains Anti-Violence Song ‘No Guns Allowed:’
In many ways, Snoop Lion is the antithesis to Snoop Dogg. The Reincarnated rapper’s new song “No Guns Allowed” featuring his daughter Cori B and Drake counters his 1992 debut on Dr. Dre’s “Deep Cover” where he boasts, “I got the gauge, a uzi and the motherf—king 22.”
The release from his forthcoming reggae album offers a message of non violence.
—Rolling Stone, March 25, 2013.
And thus we plunge further into what Michelle Malkin dubbed “The Return of Assassination Fascination” in mid-November, the return of the presidential assassination-obsessed pop culture that existed from the end of 2000 to the end of 2008, after all the left’s promise of a new civility, which lasted, oh, about a week and a half in January of 2011.