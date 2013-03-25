March 13, 2017

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Snoop Dogg Shoots Clown That Looks Like Donald Trump In New Video.

—Red State.com today.

● Snoop Lion Explains Anti-Violence Song ‘No Guns Allowed:’

In many ways, Snoop Lion is the antithesis to Snoop Dogg. The Reincarnated rapper’s new song “No Guns Allowed” featuring his daughter Cori B and Drake counters his 1992 debut on Dr. Dre’s “Deep Cover” where he boasts, “I got the gauge, a uzi and the motherf—king 22.”

The release from his forthcoming reggae album offers a message of non violence.