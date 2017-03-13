March 13, 2017

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: Parts of Mass. could get up to 2 feet of snow Tuesday.

Forecasters say it is possible that some pockets of Central Massachusetts could get up to two feet of snow. Tuesday’s storm is expected to dump a foot of snow on Boston, 12 to 18 inches is forecasted to fall in MetroWest and the Merrimack Valley, with the Cape and islands due for a smaller dose of between 4 and 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard watch for the eastern part of the state from Tuesday afternoon until late at night.

Wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour inland and 65 miles per hour along the coast amid the heavy snow. So-called thundersnow and coastal flooding could also accompany the storm.