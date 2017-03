ONE OF THESE THINGS IS NOT LIKE THE OTHER:

“The Deep State Is a Figment of Steve Bannon’s Imagination.”

—Headline, the Politico, Thursday.

“Rogue Twitter Accounts Fight to Preserve the Voice of Government Science.”

—Headline, The Intercept, yesterday.

As Melissa Mackenzie of the American Spectator tweets, “Find them. Fire them,” adding, “Dear President Trump, It’s time to go Sherman on these unelected government bureaucrats. Sincerely, Taxpayers.”

Faster, please.