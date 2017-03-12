March 12, 2017

BECAUSE THEIR WEBSITE HAS TILTED LEFT FOR YEARS? Why Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary is Trolling Trump:

On Inauguration Day, they simply tweeted “Welp,” a word used to convey dismay or disappointment. When they announced they were adding 1,000 new words, they emphasized one in particular: snollygoster, “a shrewd and unprincipled person, especially an unprincipled politician.”

They’ve needled Betsy DeVos, taunted Sean Spicer, derided Steve Bannon, and stung Kellyanne Conway not once but twice. Most notably, when Conway said she struggles to call herself a feminist because it’s “anti-male and pro-abortion,” a widely-held perception, Merriam-Webster fired back a definition of feminism as simply “the belief that men and women should have equal rights.”

The list goes ever on. Make no mistake, Merriam-Webster has become a political machine.