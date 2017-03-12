March 12, 2017

YOU WENT FULL NEO-CONFEDERATE, MAN. NEVER GO FULL NEO-CONFEDERATE. The American Left Discovers Its Inner George Wallace:

Our liberal governors and mayors are in the tradition of their Democratic predecessors in Arkansas and Alabama. They have interposed themselves between the federal government and their sanctuary states and cities, ordering their police to refuse to allow federal agents do fulfill a federal mandate to remove illegal aliens, especially felons, from the country. If statues could smile, those being removed from public places would be grinning from marble ear to marble ear at the resurrection of their legal theory. Ike was famous for his grin, Jack for his cool. But both understood a challenge to federal authority when they saw it, and didn’t hesitate to use the threat of force to face down challenges to that authority. Your move, Donald.

“Who would have imagined that it would come to this?”, Irwin M. Stelzer asks rhetorically at the Weekly Standard, but Victor Davis Hanson has been noting the left has adopted the Confederate concept of nullification for quite some time.