March 12, 2017

MATTHEW CONTINETTI: Republican Health Care Bill ‘Is Basically a Place Setter.’

Continetti explained that the bill shows a move away from Obamacare and a shift toward “a more center-right model.”

He reiterated the importance of Trump continuing with other reforms that he promised during the 2016 campaign.

“But, it’s important that Trump follow through with some of the other reforms that he called for on the campaign trail, including the critical reform of being able to shop for your insurance across state lines,” Continetti said.