March 11, 2017

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: Federal Judge Blasts Unprofessional Behavior of Justice Department Lawyers. “Here we go again. Another federal judge has scalded the unprofessional conduct of Justice Department lawyers inside the Civil Rights Division. The first time it was perjury. After that, it was unethical conduct in a trial against New Orleans police officers. Now it’s unprofessional behavior and bigotry toward the South in a federal court trial challenging Texas legislative districts. . . . It’s behavior Attorney General Jeff Sessions will notice and should address.”

Quoth the court: “It was obvious, from the start, that the DoJ attorneys viewed state officials and the legislative majority and their staffs as a bunch of backwoods hayseed bigots who bemoan the abolition of the poll tax and pine for the days of literacy tests and lynchings. And the DoJ lawyers saw themselves as an expeditionary landing party arriving here, just in time, to rescue the state from oppression, obviously presuming that plaintiffs’ counsel were not up to the task.”

And J. Christian Adams comments: “This attitude is in keeping with what Hans von Spakovsky and I have reported here on the pages of PJ Media. An ideological hiring campaign took place during the Obama years where Every Single One of the lawyers hired into the Civil Rights Division were committed leftists. When the DOJ Inspector General recommended that hiring criteria be changed to eliminate this perceived bias, then Assistant Attorney General Tom Perez rejected the recommendation.”

Plus: “Here’s my bet: Voting Section management hasn’t alerted political managers of this misconduct in court. If they have, Section managers will downplay the behavior or defend it. Or, Section managers will have done utterly nothing to reprimand the person involved. They will recommend absolutely nothing be done. That’s why the misconduct occurred—because a culture of misconduct and ideological zeal took hold—from hiring decisions to litigation. Whichever lawyer was responsible should be removed from all future litigation.”

Nope. They should be fired for fostering such a climate of bigotry and hate. And Attorney General Sessions should replace them with attorneys who will enhance the office’s diversity. We need a Civil Rights Division that looks like America!