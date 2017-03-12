March 12, 2017

DEEP STATE UPDATE: Former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell: CIA leak ‘absolutely’ an ‘inside job.’

Former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell said on Saturday that the WikiLeaks’ dump of documents it claims are from the top-secret CIA hacking program is “absolutely” an “inside job.”

Speaking with “CBS This Morning,” Morell said the spy agency should be asking itself whether the leaker was a staff employee or a contractor, and whether there were any “red flags” that were missed.

When asked whether its clear to him that this could have been an inside job, Morell answered, “Absolutely.”