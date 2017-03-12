March 12, 2017
DEEP STATE UPDATE: Former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell: CIA leak ‘absolutely’ an ‘inside job.’
Former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell said on Saturday that the WikiLeaks’ dump of documents it claims are from the top-secret CIA hacking program is “absolutely” an “inside job.”
Speaking with “CBS This Morning,” Morell said the spy agency should be asking itself whether the leaker was a staff employee or a contractor, and whether there were any “red flags” that were missed.
When asked whether its clear to him that this could have been an inside job, Morell answered, “Absolutely.”
More of the politicization of the bureaucracy that is Obama’s toxic legacy.