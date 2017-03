TOM SHATTUCK: No lamenting liberal Liz Warren’s fall from grace. “Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is useless, teetering close to the ragged edge of pointless. Apart from starring roles in childish protests and tough-guy Twitter rants, Warren is making no difference in Washington, D.C., and is no friend to her constituents in Massachusetts.” To be fair, she’s never really cared about them anyway.