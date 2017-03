I AGREE, BUT I THINK IT SHOULD BE YEAR-ROUND. Shut Up About Daylight Saving Time, It’s Actually Great. Yes, it messes up your schedule for a few days. But it gives you eight months of significantly more sunlight in your life. “In fact, studies actually estimate that we could save about 366 more lives per year if we extended DST all year round.” If it saves just one life, it’s worth it.