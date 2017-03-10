March 10, 2017

SOMETHING GOOD CAME OUT OF SAMANTHA BEE’S ATTACK ON ‘NAZI HAIR:’ “Kyle also revealed on Fox News that he’s actually a registered Democrat who is politically moderate. He also said his diagnosis is very serious as there is no cure for the type of brain cancer he has, but he is relying on his faith and trying to stay positive…There are people chiming in on his GoFundMe page who are currently living with glioblastoma or have relatives who are. Some of those messages reference a verse from Genesis 50 which seems pretty appropriate in this situation: ‘As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good in order to bring about this present result, to preserve many people alive.’”

Speaking of Weimar America, between Bee attacking a young brain cancer patient as having “Nazi Hair,” CNN correspondent Reza Aslan feasting on actual human brains(!) with cannibals in India and Lena Dunham’s ongoing reactionary épater Le Bourgeois sexual shtick, I hope Time-Warner-CNN-HBO is proud of the product they’re putting out these days and their most prominent spokespeople.