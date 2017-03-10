March 10, 2017

DA TECH GUY: Et Tu Vermont? One Year in Rutland Demonstrates why America Elected Donald Trump.

Over the last few weeks the leftist media have elevated several Democrat successes in retaining seats in blue state races that they were already favored to win as a sign that the Trump era is already in retreat.

Oddly enough I haven’t seen them promote a result that, for my money, is not only the biggest election story since November, it is fact one of the biggest stories of a week full of big stories.

It comes from Rutland Vermont where incumbant mayor of 10 years Chris Louras was beaten in a 4 person race by city counselor was beaten in his latest attempt at re-election.