March 10, 2017

THIS JUST MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN: The U.S. Army 3D-Printed a Grenade Launcher and Called it R.A.M.B.O.

In a blend of pop culture showmanship and high tech, the U.S. Army has revealed a grenade launcher made almost entirely from 3D-printed parts. Even better, it fires 3D-printed grenades. The project highlights the Army’s interest in integrating new manufacturing technologies, ideally lowering costs and easing supply demands down the road.

Rapid Additively Manufactured Ballistics Ordnance, or R.A.M.B.O., is a modified M203 grenade launcher with a shoulder stock and pistol grip. The M203 grenade launcher is an older, pump-action design that was fitted under the barrel of an M16 rifle or M4 carbine. It’s also probably no longer protected by patent.

R.A.M.B.O. consists of 50 individual parts, and all of them with the exception of springs and fasteners were made by 3D printing.