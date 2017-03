OUCH: Iran’s Stealth Fighter Is No F-35.. “The reality is that the Qaher F-313—which was widely derided as a hoax when it was first rolled-out in 2013—is likely nothing more than an ill-conceived propaganda ploy.”

You think we have procurement problems? Iran’s “jet” has no engines, appears to be made of wood, and the cockpit is too small for an adult to sit in. Nevertheless, Tehran claims the “plane” is ready for testing.

Good one, guys.