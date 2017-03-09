March 9, 2017

CHANGE: GOP healthcare plan clears first hurdle.

After an 18-hour session, the House Ways and Means Committee has become the first to approve the Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill. White House and Republican congressional leaders had sought to fast track the legislation through Congress. Democrats made clear it wouldn’t be easy — dragging out a grueling day of committee sessions well into the early morning hours. The House Energy and Commerce Committee is still debating.

Democrats won’t make this easy. Complicating things further is that the GOP is fractured on how to best repeal and/or replace ObamaCare.

But then there’s this:

But should the bill eventually fail, Trump outlined a backup plan: Allow Obamcare to fail and let Democrats take the blame, sources said.

Plan B might be the best bad choice.