March 8, 2017

WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST CLUE? Matt Taibbi: Why the Russia Story Is a Minefield for Democrats and the Media. “We have to remember that the unpopularity of the press was a key to Trump’s election. Journalists helped solve the billionaire’s accessibility problem by being a more hated group than the arrogant rich. Trump has people believing he shares a common enemy with them: the news media. When we do badly, he does well. . . . We can’t afford to bolster these accusations of establishment bias and overreach by using the techniques of conspiracy theorists to push this Russia story. Unfortunately, that is happening.”