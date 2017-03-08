«

March 8, 2017

WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST CLUE? Matt Taibbi: Why the Russia Story Is a Minefield for Democrats and the Media. “We have to remember that the unpopularity of the press was a key to Trump’s election. Journalists helped solve the billionaire’s accessibility problem by being a more hated group than the arrogant rich. Trump has people believing he shares a common enemy with them: the news media. When we do badly, he does well. . . . We can’t afford to bolster these accusations of establishment bias and overreach by using the techniques of conspiracy theorists to push this Russia story. Unfortunately, that is happening.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:42 pm