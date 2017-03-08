March 8, 2017

THE SECRET THAT BLIND SHEIK LAWYER LYNNE STEWART TOOK TO HER GRAVE: “Radical lawyer Lynne Stewart, who died of cancer on Tuesday, took to her grave a bizarre mystery: What did an aging leftist find so all-fired attractive in a leader in the war that is being waged against America in the name of radical Islam?”

Must have been the unfortunate disparity between how women fare in repressed America versus the Progressive and Woke Middle East, but I may just be projecting all of the International Women’s Day headlines onto Stewart.