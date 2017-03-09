March 9, 2017

THE HILL: Senators want warrants, court orders for any Trump wiretapping.

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) are requesting the Justice Department and FBI hand over any potential applications for a warrant to wiretap the Trump campaign.

“We request that the Department of Justice provide us copies of any warrant applications and court orders … related to wiretaps of President Trump, the Trump Campaign, or Trump Tower,” the two senators wrote in a letter to Dana Boente, the acting deputy attorney general, and FBI Director James Comey.