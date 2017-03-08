March 8, 2017

THE STATUE OF THE GIRL STARING DOWN THE WALL STREET BULL just means that feminism wants to bring the global economy to a halt, right? I mean, what else could it stand for?

And look at the source: “As it turns out, the statue of the little girl symbolically defying Wall Street was installed by… Wall Street itself. And not just any financial company, but State Street Global Advisors, the worlds third-largest asset manager, with $2.4 trillion under management.”

The patriarchy strikes back!