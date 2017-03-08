March 8, 2017

GRAVEYARDS ARE FILLED WITH IRREPLACEABLE (WO)MEN:

Welcome to the real world.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): I had lunch at Shoney’s today. All the waitresses seemed to have shown up. Related: ‘A Day Without a Woman’ is a strike for privileged protesters. “Make no mistake, March 8 will mostly be a day without women who can afford to skip work, shuffle childcare and household duties to someone else, and shop at stores that are likely to open at 10 and close at 5.” Lots of public employees taking a day of “personal leave” by all appearances.