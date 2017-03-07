March 7, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: U-M Refuses to Disclose Its President’s Politicking.

The University of Michigan is withholding some emails its president sent regarding President Donald Trump, claiming their content is protected under the Freedom of Information Act. The university, which took 106 days to respond to the open records request, claimed the content in those emails were “preliminary and advisory in nature.”

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy announced last Thursday that it is suing the university over a monthslong delay in completing its request for public information.

Though the university deposited a good-faith check from the Mackinac Center on Dec. 21, 2016, the Center didn’t receive the information until March 2. (FOIA law allows public institutions to charge fees for complying with open-records requests.)

At that time, the university released four emails from its president, Mark Schlissel, but said that other emails were exempt from the law’s requirements.