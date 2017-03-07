March 7, 2017

THE INSTAWIFE: Do Republicans and Libertarians need to start their own Guardian Angels? “It may be that those on the Right need a large group of Guardian Angels to be present when they speak, or are in settings where there is a likelihood of violence. It may be that this show of solidarity is all that is needed, hopefully the Guardian Angels won’t be needed at all. But what do we do when no one else is willing to protect the people who stand for us or for those of us who want to speak out but are shut down or worse?”