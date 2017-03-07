March 7, 2017

GOOD QUESTION: Why Is Cory Gardner Trying To Save Obamacare?. “The senator owes his political career to the unpopularity of the law. He’s voted for repeal more than 40 times. So what’s changed?”

More:

“We are concerned that any poorly implemented or poorly timed change in the current funding structure in Medicaid could result in a reduction in access to life-saving health care services,” states the letter signed by Rob Portman of Ohio, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Cory Gardner of Colorado.

Well, that sounds serious.

Now, if these four lawmakers decide to oppose the GOP’s Obamacare replacement, it will likely be doomed. Right now, the GOP plan allots states a set amount of federal funding for each person eligible for Medicaid, with any additional costs falling on the states. Leadership is going to have a hard enough time selling this weak bill to the conservative faction of the party.

Which bring me to Gardner. I’ve followed Gardner’s political career from the beginning. As one of the first congressional candidates who fused Tea Party idealism with competent messaging, he was palatable for many unaffiliated voters in Colorado. It would be a strange twist of fate for a politician who owes much of his political career to the unpopularity of Obamacare to play such a big part in obstructing repeal.