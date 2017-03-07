March 7, 2017

YOU WON’T MISTAKE THIS HYBRID FOR A PRIUS: Super sexy, super sedan: AMG GT Concept debuts with 800 horsepower.

The Mercedes-AMG performance brand pulled the wraps off of an obscenely beautiful concept grand tourer at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show. The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept is a low-slung, fastback sedan with a design that echoes AMG’s GT supercar and an electrifying hypercar powertrain.

The long sedan features a low-slung, coupe-like profile with a fastback rear end that hides a lifting tailgate, a configuration that’s sure to put it squarely in the Audi RS7 and Porsche Panamera’s crosshairs — or, considering the specs, put them in the AMG’s sights.

The exterior aesthetic marries a bold Panamericana grille at the GT Concept’s front end with a rear end inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT coupe production model. Between the two ends is a slim midsection with a very S-Class-esque pillarless window graphic.