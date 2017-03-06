March 6, 2017

LIMBAUGH SELDOM RALLIES HIS LISTENERS TO DIRECT ACTION LIKE THIS: What Trump Supporters Can Do to Help. “You need to let these members of Congress know, I don’t care if it’s McCaskill, if it’s Emanuel Meat Cleaver, I don’t care who it is, you need to tell them and you need to get all your friends to tell them that there’s nothing they can do, that you are with Trump to the end. Because all they’ve got is trying to separate you who voted for Trump and support Trump, separate you from him. . . . And I think that one of the desires is, on the part of establishment Washingtonians, is that after so much time goes by, that you Trump supporters are just gonna get tired and abandon him or just give up and not care because nothing’s changing even after this election. And I think the one thing you all can do is demonstrate however you do it that you are with Trump, that you’re not wavering, that this is not causing you to weaken or lose resolve in any way, shape, manner, or form. You’re never gonna be able to change the media, if that was gonna be your next question. I’m just assuming it was.”