March 7, 2017

21ST CENTURY MEDICINE: Is Alzheimer’s treatment of injecting stem cells into the brain a breakthrough or quackery? “Sage’s most recent cognition scores have risen from 45 on the 100-point Memory Performance Index in March 2015 to 54 in September 2015. The volume of his hippocampus – the memory center of the brain – has grown from the fifth percentile before his first treatment to the 28th percentile after his fourth treatment to the 48th percentile after his eighth treatment.” Well, let’s hope it works.