March 7, 2017

NANOTECHNOLOGY UPDATE: THE RISE OF MEDICAL NANOBOTS. The Tiny Robots Will See You Now. “It’s science-fiction-turned-reality: Researchers are developing micro- and nanoscale robots that move freely in the body, communicate with each other, perform jobs, and degrade when their mission is complete. These tiny robots will someday ‘have a major impact’ on disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, according to a new review in Science Robotics from a top nanoengineering team at the University of California, San Diego.”