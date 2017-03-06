March 6, 2017

JUST LIKE CLOCKWORK:

● George W. Bush, Liberals’ New Hero.

● Patti Davis: Is Ronald Reagan’s Vision For America Dead?

● Bill Maher ‘begging’ for Mitt Romney to ‘take over the country’ as Trump alternative.

But the implied message that all of these articles transmit is simple: If lefties have suddenly realized they were wrong to freak out over former GOP leaders during their presidencies (or in the case of Romney, his presidential bid), why should we believe – or even pay attention to — their current meltdowns over President Trump?