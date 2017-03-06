«

March 6, 2017

JUST LIKE CLOCKWORK:

George W. Bush, Liberals’ New Hero.

● Patti Davis: Is Ronald Reagan’s Vision For America Dead?

Bill Maher ‘begging’ for Mitt Romney to ‘take over the country’ as Trump alternative.

But the implied message that all of these articles transmit is simple: If lefties have suddenly realized they were wrong to freak out over former GOP leaders during their presidencies (or in the case of Romney, his presidential bid), why should we believe – or even pay attention to — their current meltdowns over President Trump?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:31 pm