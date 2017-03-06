March 6, 2017

NEWS YOU CAN USE: How to Survive In the Age of Rage.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is quickly driving formerly smug leftwing elitists such as David Letterman and Mika Brzezinski to the appearance of seeming near-insane. As Ace explains why, “11/8 stole from them the two things most sacred: their sense of superiority and infallibility, and their precious political power over the people they hate…The daily hysteria, paranoia, conspiricizing, meltdowns, tantrums, out of left field accusations — these are not signs of healthy minds. We are used to saying X Derangement Syndrome but I really think there is some actual derangement going on. And I would like to tell everyone reading: Please do not give in to it. Do let their sickness become your sickness. When they panic, do not let their panic cause you agitation… They’re on the crazy train, and they’re trying to sell more tickets. Decline to ride.”

Read the whole thing.