March 6, 2017

MARC THIESSEN: The attack on Jeff Sessions is part of the new McCarthyism. “Here is what Attorney General Jeff Sessions should have said when he stepped up to the podium and addressed reporters last week at the Justice Department: ‘At long last, have you left no sense of decency?’ Sessions is the victim of the type of McCarthyite character assassination that the left used to condemn. Remember when accusing people without evidence of coordinating with the Kremlin was frowned upon? No longer, apparently.”

To be fair, it was only accusing Democrats that was frowned upon.