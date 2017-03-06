March 6, 2017

MY USA TODAY COLUMN: Did Obama spy on Trump? It isn’t out of the question. The former president’s administration wiretapped journalists and spied on Congress.

Watergate brought down a presidency, but if the worst suspicions here are borne out, we’re dealing with something worse. Hopefully not, but there’s no way to tell at this point. As The Washington Post has been saying lately, “Democracy dies in darkness.” Let’s shine some light on what the Obama administration was doing during this election.

We need a special prosecutor. Weirdly, the commenters over at USA Today disagree.